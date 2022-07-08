Warriors Weekly: Summer League Tip-Off

As we look forward to all the Dubs’ Summer League action in Las Vegas, let’s recap all the big team news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WARRIORS 2022 SUMMER LEAGUE, PRESENTED BY ORACLE

The Warriors tip off their first game of the NBA Summer League today at 5 p.m. against the New York Knicks (5 p.m.). The action in Las Vegas will feature all 30 teams playing five games each, with the two teams with the best records from the first four games set to meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17. The audio broadcast for all of the Warriors’ games in Las Vegas will be available on the Warriors mobile app and warriors.com.

WARRIORS SIGN FREE AGENT GUARD DONTE DIVINCENZO

The Warriors have signed free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo. Originally selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, DiVincenzo appeared in 42 games (one start) with the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings last season, tallying averages of 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.14 steals in 24.0 minutes per game and was a member of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship team.

LIVE AT THRIVE CITY, PRESENTED BY CHASE

Live at Thrive City, presented by Chase, launches tonight with a free, can't-miss comedy event. Tonight's event is hosted by Funcheap and HellaFunny, and will feature comedic headliners Kabir Singh, Andrew Orolfo, Emily Van Dyke and Stroy Moyd. The event kicks off Thrive City's slate of summer events with live entertainment, food, drinks, and a festival-style experience.

STEPHEN CURRY AT THE AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT

The range is limitless for Stephen Curry, who is at Lake Tahoe for his annual participation in the American Century Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. The three-day tournament features three rounds throughout the weekend, with the 2022 NBA Finals MVP paired with his father and brother, Dell and Seth Curry, in today’s first-round. The showcase includes over 80 athletes and celebrities and marks the four-time NBA champion’s 10th appearance in the event.

2022 DRAFT PICK UPDATES

The Warriors signed guard-forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Baldwin, 19, averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games, including 10 starts, during his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The guard-forward will wear No. 7 with the Warriors. Guard Ryan Rollins, who was selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has a a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and is set to be re-evaluated again at the end of Summer League in Las Vegas. The Dubs' 55th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Gui Santos, played in three California Classic games, posting a team-high 23 points, six rebounds and three steals in his Chase Center debut.

STEPHEN CURRY TO HOST ESPY AWARDS ON JULY 20

The 29th annual ESPY Awards are set to take place on July 20, with Warriors’ very own Stephen Curry hosting the annual event for the very first time. The Finals MVP is nominated in a number of categories, along with teammate Klay Thompson for “Best Comeback Athlete” and Warriors for “Best Team.” The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards show will spotlight standout athletes, significant sports moments and much more.

WARRIORS SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMPS

Warriors Basketball Academy offers a handful of multi-day basketball camps over the course of the summer, with all participants receiving high quality instruction, a reversible camp jersey, headband, certificate of participation and more. Registration for Warriors Basketball Camps from July 25-29 are available in the North Bay, South Bay and Oakland are open now.