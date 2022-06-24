Warriors Weekly: Reigning World Champions

The Warriors are the 2022 NBA Champions, having celebrated their triumph down the streets of San Francisco for their confetti-filled championship celebration on Monday. As the reigning world champions bask in their glory, the work for the title defense season is well underway. Let’s recap all the big Dubs news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WARRIORS 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE, PRESENTED BY RAKUTEN

The Warriors and Dub Nation celebrated like champions at the 2022 NBA Championship Parade, presented by Rakuten, on Monday, as a sea of blue and gold flooded Market Street in San Francisco. From must-see signs to Stephen Curry’s legendary mic drop, there were a number of unforgettable moments that defined the absolute excitement that was the Dubs’ championship parade celebration.

BAY AREA THIS IS FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/RB2do2Wjph — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 20, 2022

DUBS’ 2022 NBA DRAFT NIGHT

The 2022 NBA Draft took place on Thursday night, with the Warriors entering the annual event as owners of one first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Dubs selected guard-forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the 28th overall pick and Gui Santos with the 55th overall pick, as well as acquired the draft rights to Ryan Rollins, the 44th overall selection, from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Tyrese Martin (the 51st overall selection) and cash considerations.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES OF THE WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the champagne celebrations inside the Dubs’ locker room following the team’s fourth NBA title win in the last eight seasons.

SHOP 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP GEAR

Stay fitted like a champion by shopping the Warriors’ 2022 championship gear, available at the Warriors Shop at Thrive City and online at shop.warriors.com

top two Finals hat of all time

and it’s not number two



https://t.co/0ocPBlzVe3 pic.twitter.com/1LJT8OcOAr — Warriors Shop (@warriorsshop) June 18, 2022

WARRIORS EXIT INTERVIEWS

Warriors President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Bob Myers, Head Coach Steve Kerr and several Dubs players addressed the media this week to discuss their 2022 championship run, the team’s future and much more.

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC TICKETS AT CHASE CENTER AVAILABLE NOW

Chase Center is hosting the 4th Annual California Classic, a summer basketball showcase featuring 2022 NBA Draft picks, second-year pros and more players competing to land their spot on an NBA roster for the 2022-23 season. The family-friendly summer basketball event will feature three days of double-header games featuring the Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Single day passes include two games and are available now with lower level seats starting at $35. Two-day passes are also available, covering all games on July 2 and 3. » Event & Ticket Information

