Warriors Weekly: 2022 NBA Champions

The Warriors concluded the 2021-22 NBA season on a high note, becoming 2022 NBA champions and capturing their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons. As the reigning world champions make their return to The Bay, let’s recap all the big Dubs news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WARRIORS CAPTURE 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Dubs seized a series-clinching Game 6 victory in Boston on Thursday, closing out the series 4-2 to become 2022 NBA Champions. The emotions ran high for all, as the Warriors were presented with the highly-coveted Larry O’Brian trophy at the TD Garden. Dub Nation is invited to celebrate with the team at the 2022 Championship Parade, Presented by Rakuten, which will take place on Monday in San Francisco. » More Parade Information

STEPHEN CURRY CROWNED NBA FINALS MVP

After a stellar Finals series performance over the Celtics, Stephen Curry was presented with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award, marking the first time he’s won the award during his decorated career. Curry finished the 2022 Finals averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the championship series. The honor marked the third MVP recognition Curry has earned just this season, having won the MVP Award for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP and the NBA Finals MVP.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE 2022 NBA DRAFT

While the Warriors celebrate their championship run, there remains much to look forward to as the Dubs enter the offseason and look ahead to the 2022 NBA Draft. The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m. PST with the Warriors entering the night as owners of one first-round pick and two second-round picks (No. 28, 51 and 55). In the past, the Warriors have proven the potential of late first round selections, including Jordan Poole with the No. 28 pick in 2019. The 2022 NBA Draft will be another opportunity for the Dubs to add talent to the team’s championship core.

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Chase Center is hosting the 4th Annual California Classic, a two-day, four-game basketball celebration featuring 2022 NBA Draft picks, second-year pros and more players competing to land their spot on an NBA roster for the 2022-23 season. The family-friendly summer basketball event will feature two consecutive days of double-header games featuring the Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.


