Warriors Weekly: The NBA Finals Are Here

The 2022 NBA Finals are underway as the Warriors face the Celtics in the best-of-seven series with an NBA Championship on the line. As we ramp up for the remainder of the series, let’s recap the biggest Dubs news of the week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

2022 NBA FINALS ON WARRIORS GROUND

Though the Warriors came up short 120-108 in Game 1 on Thursday, there was plenty to celebrate as the Warriors held the first-ever NBA Finals game at Chase Center. Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala made their return to game action, Stephen Curry set an NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers made in a quarter (six in first period), but it wasn’t enough to keep the Celtics from running away with the series-opening win with a strong fourth quarter finish.

The Dubs look to even up the best-of-series with Game 2 taking place on Sunday, and tickets are available now. For Games 3 and 4 on the road, the Warriors Watch Parties will be held inside of Chase Center, and tickets required for entry. In addition, your Watch Party ticket grants you free rides on MUNI on your event day.

Everything has led us to this moment. pic.twitter.com/w0cSNrxaBG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 2, 2022

WARRIORS SUPPORT NATIONAL GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS WEEKEND

The Warriors stand united with our fellow Bay Area teams to recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, honoring the more than 40,000 lives that are taken by gun violence each year. With June regarded as National Gun Violence Awareness month, the Warriors support a handful of organizations in the fight to end gun violence including Brady: United Against Gun Violence, Giffords, Live Free, Everytown for Gun Safety and March for Our Lives. In further support, Chase Center will be lit up in orange throughout Wear Orange Weekend.

Today on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the Warriors stand united with our fellow Bay Area teams to honor the more than 40K lives that are taken by gun violence each year, and the countless lives that are forever changed by this preventable crisis. pic.twitter.com/GyYoxl50Fy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2022

KLAY THOMPSON SINKS 433RD CAREER PLAYOFF SPLASH

Klay Thompson sank his 433rd career playoff 3-pointer in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, passing LeBron James and moving into second place in NBA history, trailing only fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry (537).

SPLASH ROYALTY.@KlayThompson has passed LeBron James for second-most career playoff threes in NBA history pic.twitter.com/x06DfeAa5Z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2022

A LETTER FROM MOM: GARY PAYTON II WINS COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

This week, Gary Payton II received the NBA’s 2021-22 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, with the guard’s GPII Foundation set to receive a $75,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente. The award, which recognizes Payton’s sustained community outreach in support of Bay Area youth over the course of the season, including hosting his first-ever Reading Rally with Decoding Dyslexia and launching the GPII Foundation. Following the announcement, Payton’s mother, Monique Payton, penned a special letter to her son, highlighting how he’s inspired many others along his journey thus far.

"The graciousness and selflessness it takes to win such an award — all I can say is I am so proud."



As @Garydwayne's mother, Monique Payton, writes, GPII being named the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner is a testament to who he is » https://t.co/6tpLHmZca2 pic.twitter.com/JdRKXBP7mR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 1, 2022

WARRIORS EARN MULTIPLE FAN FAVORITE HONORS

The 2022 NBA Fan Favorite results are in, and the Warriors earned four Fan Favorite honors in five nominated categories including Jordan Poole for Kumho Handle of the Year, Gary Payton II for Photo of the Year and Stephen Curry for Fan Moment of the Year and Viral Moment of the Year.

There's no fanbase like #DubNation



Stephen Curry's meeting with a fan in Denver has been voted as the #NBAFanFavorites Fan Moment of the Year pic.twitter.com/gkYZ32Ogxu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 1, 2022

WARRIORS ON NBA FINALS MEDIA DAY

The Warriors went through the media gauntlet on Wednesday at 2022 NBA Finals Media Day at Chase Center. From Head Coach Steve Kerr’s thoughts on how the young Dubs are handling the Finals to the team describing their thoughts on making their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons, the Warriors had a lot to say on Finals Media Day.