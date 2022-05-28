Warriors Weekly: NBA Finals Bound

The Warriors punched their ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals following a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. As we ramp up for all the NBA Finals fun, let’s recap the biggest Dubs news of the week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WARRIORS ARE 2022 NBA FINALS BOUND

The Warriors triumphed in a 120-110 victory over the Mavericks to take the Western Conference Finals series, 4-1. The Dubs join the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers as the only NBA franchises to appear in six NBA Finals in an eight-year span. Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals will take place at Chase Center on Thursday, June 2 and tickets for Games 1, 2 and 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals will go on sale on Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m. (PDT). For presale access and information, click here.

DUB NATION STAND UP



The Golden State Warriors are Western Conference Champions pic.twitter.com/b9AnekuRWw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

STEPHEN CURRY AWARDED WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS MVP

During the conference championship ceremony, Stephen Curry was awarded the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP trophy for his stellar play in the series against Dallas. In five games played, Curry averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3-point range in that span. Also this week, Curry was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team, marking a franchise-record eighth All-NBA Team honor for the guard (First Team four times, Second Team three times and Third Team once).

Number 30



Stephen Curry



Western Conference Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/3gd1TikMRA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

STEVE KERR COMMENTS ON TRAGIC SHOOTING IN ULVALDE, TEXAS

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, stating, “We can’t get numb to this.” Kerr has long been outspoken against gun violence and his powerful plea for gun law reform resonated nationally, with the Dubs’ coach emphasizing, "When are we going to do something?”

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

DRAYMOND GREEN NAMED 2021-22 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

Draymond Green was recently named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. The recognition marks the forward’s seventh career All-Defensive honor, the most in Warriors franchise history. Green has now been named to the All-Defensive Team in seven of the last eight seasons (First Team honors four times and Second Team three times.

NOTHING EASY.



Congrats to Draymond Green on being named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team pic.twitter.com/xR2iGhgV9f — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 21, 2022

