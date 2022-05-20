Warriors Weekly: Western Conference Finals

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead over the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals with Game 2 tipping off this evening on Warriors Ground. As we get ready for tonight’s action, let’s recap the biggest Dubs news of the week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

ARRIVED AT THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

After earning a 112-87 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1, the Dubs remain on Warriors Ground for Game 2 on Friday. The Warriors enter Friday’s matchup undefeated at home (7-0) and 9-3 overall in the postseason, with the squad looking to extend their series advantage. Following Friday’s showdown, the series will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. » Game 2 Tickets

WARRIORS PLAYOFFS WATCH PARTY, PRESENTED BY CHASE

Dub Nation, come join all postseason fun for Warriors Playoffs Watch Parties, presented by Chase, on the West Plaza at Thrive City. Watch Parties will take place during all Warriors road playoff games, with fans encouraged to enjoyed awn games, take advantage of photo opportunities and cheer on the Dubs with the game broadcast on the big screen! Plus, all Chase cardholders can show their Chase credit or debit card to access the Chase Lounge for a VIP experience and receive an exclusive giveaway (while supplies last).

GARY PAYTON II: THIS IS FOR DUB NATION

Warriors guard Gary Payton II penned a special letter to Dub Nation , outlining his injury during the Western Conference Semifinals, how he played his way into the Dubs’ rotation and much more. “I feel blessed to be on this team,” Payton shared. “I’m doing exactly what I set out to do as a Warrior: stick around — and make an impact.”

STEPHEN CURRY GRADUATES FROM DAVIDSON COLLEGE

Stephen Curry added another accolade to his resume by receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology along with Davidson College’s Class of 2022. Last weekend, the two-time MVP completed his final semester of coursework 13 years after entering the NBA. “Dream Come True!! Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!” Curry shared on social media.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE 2022 NBA DRAFT

With the 2022 NBA Draft taking place on Thursday, June 23, NBC Sports Bay Area outlines draft order, top prospects and more. The Warriors currently own the 28th, 51st and 55th picks in the draft.

WARRIORS TO HOST CALIFORNIA CLASSIC SUMMER LEAGUE AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors will host the fourth annual California Classic at Chase Center on July 2-3, with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings also featured in the two-day event.The California Classic will showcase rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, along with sophomores, select free agents and other players competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters. For event and ticket information, click here.