Warriors Weekly: Heading Into The Playoffs

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has officially arrived. The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs tips off this week as the No. 3 seed Warriors host the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets at Chase Center for Games 1 and 2, starting on Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. This will be the first-ever playoff run at Chase Center and the Warriors’ first playoffs appearance since 2019. As we look ahead to an action-packed postseason, let’s recap the best of what went down for the Dubs this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WARRIORS FACE NUGGETS IN FIRST ROUND OF 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS

The Warriors concluded the 2021-22 regular season with a 53-29 record, good for third place in the Western Conference. As the No. 3 seed, the Dubs will take on the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Game 1 tipping off this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Chase Center. This will be the team’s first playoffs appearance since 2019 and eighth playoff appearance in the last 10 years, a run that began in 2013 when the Dubs beat the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

The NBA recently released the remaining schedule for the Warriors' first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

DUBS ANNOUNCE 2022 ‘GOLD BLOODED’ PLAYOFF CAMPAIGN AND SLATE OF SPECIAL ACTIVATIONS

The Warriors have announced their ‘Gold Blooded’ campaign for the 2022 Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, to celebrate the team’s first postseason run at Chase Center. The campaign, developed in collaboration with Bay Area streetwear brand Adapt, utilizes the brand’s signature word mark. Throughout the playoffs, all fans in game attendance at Chase Center will receive a custom Gold Blooded shirt with unique designs. Fan-interactive activations around the venue will include Gold Blooded photo-wall murals throughout the arena, commemorative ticket photo opportunities and a Chase Lounge on the plaza for any Chase cardholders. A limited edition Warriors x Adapt Gold Blooded collection will be available at select Warriors Shop locations.

During each away game, the Warriors and Chase will host Playoffs Watch Parties in the West Plaza at Thrive City. The watch parties are free and open to the public, and will include a variety of activations including live entertainment, a beer garden, photo ops, a kid zone, lounge seating and more. Chase credit and debit cardholders will also have access to the Chase Lounge for a VIP experience with exclusive giveaways. » Game 3 Watch Party Info | Game 4 Watch Party Info

STEPHEN CURRY PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE

Stephen Curry, who missed the team’s last 12 regular season games after suffering a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot, continues to make good progress in his recovery process after participating in a team scrimmage on Thursday. Curry’s eventual return to game action and the possibility of playing this weekend is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress.

CURRY JOINS ‘THE DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW’ PODCAST

Draymond Green welcomed teammate Stephen Curry to his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, where the three-time NBA Champions discussed a variety of topics including their draft stories, a franchise-altering trade in 2012 and the establishment of his Underrated Tour. Curry also addressed LeBron James’ recent comment naming the two-time MVP as the current NBA player he’d most want to play with and what the Dubs’ squad need in order to make a successful postseason run.

BAY AREA CELEBRATES BLUE AND GOLD DAY

Today marks Blue and Gold Day in the Bay, as the San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose City Halls are raising Warriors flags in support of the Dubs’ playoff run. Local landmarks such as San Francisco City Hall, Coit Tower, San Francisco International Airport, San Jose City Hall and Chase Center will be illuminated in blue and gold. Along with these activations, city mayors are urging to all Warriors fans to wear blue and gold in an effort to tip-off the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Playoffs run. “There is no better place to be during playoff basketball than the Bay Area,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “I can’t wait to put on my Warriors gear and ask all San Franciscans to join me as our Dubs make another NBA title run. Go Warriors!”

DUBS ANNOUNCE 2022 PLAYOFF NFT COLLECTION WITH FTX

The Warriors announced their second-ever NFT drop to commemorate the team’s 2022 NBA Playoff run, becoming the first professional team to release a responsive NFT collection for fans driven by on-court performance. The Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection adapts as the team’s playoff run extends, unlocking new utilities and benefits for NFT owners. Based on the rarity of each NFT, fans have the opportunity to unlock prizes including NBA Finals tickets, autographed items, Warriors NBA Championship Rings, additional NFTs, exclusive merchandise and more. Moreover, each Playoff NFT is a digital collectible that doubles as an entrance pass into the GSW community on Discord. The NFTs grant fans access to member-only benefits, exclusive Warriors swag and white-list access to future NFT drops. » Learn More

The Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection is available to mint, exclusively on the FTX US NFT marketplace. Fans must have a FTX US Account to mint and participate in the 1-of-1 auction. Fans and bidders can discover the full collection of the NFTs at gswnft.com.

TOP PLAYS FROM EACH WARRIOR DURING 2021-22 SEASON

From record-breaking threes to before the light bank shots, relive clutch plays from each Dub down the roster during the regular season as the Warriors look ahead to the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

WARRIORS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION UNVEILS REFURBISHED BASKETBALL COURT

The Warriors, in partnership with PepsiCo., the Good Tidings Foundation and the non-profit youth organization Play Marin, recently revealed a refurbished basketball court at Marin City Recreation Center as part of the Makin’ Hoops program. The Makin’ Hoops program, established 25 years ago by the Warriors Community Foundation and the Good Tidings Foundation, has restored more than 80 basketball courts in the Bay Area. The Marin City Recreation Center supports a vast majority of youth in Marin City and the renovation work included repainting the gym walls, removing and replacing all damaged hardwood and installing new carpet. Additionally, a new LIFEWTR-inspired mural was painted and installed by artist The Apexer. Warriors legend and Hall of Famer Chris Mullin was in attendance for the court reveal ceremony, marking the Warriors Community Foundation’s 89th refurbished basketball court.