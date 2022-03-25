Warriors Weekly: Closing In On the Postseason

From March Madness landing at Chase Center to a playoff push for the Dubs, we recap the week that was and take a peek of what’s to come on Warriors Ground.

ROAD WARRIORS: FIVE GAMES IN SEVEN DAYS

The Warriors are on the road as the team plays five games in a seven-day span, including two sets of back-to-backs. The Dubs have split their first back-to-back set (1-1) and will wrap up the trip with matchups in Atlanta today, at Washington on Sunday and Memphis on Monday.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING

The Warriors currently sit in third place in the Western Conference at 48-25, and heading into today’s game, their magic number to secure a playoff spot is three. So any combination of three Warriors wins or losses by the seventh place team — currently the Timberwolves — would guarantee the Dubs a top-six finish in the West. » Read More

STEPHEN CURRY PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE

Stephen Curry addressed the media ahead of Sunday’s Warriors-Spurs matchup to discuss his sprained left foot ligament injury that occurred on March 16. ”I’m an optimist,” Curry shared. “Getting better by the day and just trying to assess the recovery in real time.”

WARRIORS ROOKIES SHARE A SPECIAL BOND

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody share a special bond since being drafted by the Warriors with the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. In their first NBA year, the two 19-year-old rookies have spent time developing a friendship on and off the court. “That’s my dog,” Moody shared. “That’s why I said opposites attract. Just being two different people, from two different places, from two different environments and then coming together.”

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT AT CHASE CENTER

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has made its way to The Bay, as the Pac-12 Conference hosted the first two games of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship West Regional at Chase Center on Thursday. Arkansas took down No. 1 seed Gonzaga and Duke survived a scare from Texas-Tech in the Sweet 16, setting up a Duke-Arkansas matchup on Saturday that will result with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

» Event and Ticket Information

WARRIORS PARTNER WITH KAISER PERMANENTE TO LAUNCH GENERATION THRIVE

In partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the Warriors held the grand opening of Generation Thrive at the Warriors Oakland Facility. Generation Thrive is a first-of-its-kind non-profit hub that works to uplift at-risk youth by focusing on educational equity, college and career readiness, and health and wellness. Generation Thrive is aimed to support community organizations and allies that serve Bay Area youth with key resources, technical assistance, training and networking opportunities.

RAKUTEN FUTURE LEADERS EXPERIENCE

The Warriors partnered with Rakuten for the Future Leaders Experience, which focuses on empowering young women in the professional world. The program was highlighted by a panel discussion, moderated by Warriors Vice President of Partnership Development Nicole Barbour, and featuring Rakuten Senior Director of Sports and Entertainment Kristen Gambetta, California Women’s Basketball Head Coach Charmin Smith and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. Together the group discussed important topics about overcoming obstacles, building confidence, teamwork and more.

WARRIORS BASKETBALL ACADEMY HOSTS OVERNIGHT CAMP

The Warriors Basketball Academy will be hosting an overnight camp from June 23-26 for boys and girls, ages 9-16, at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland. The four-day, three-night experience is set to include special appearances by Dubs’ Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee and Gary Payton II and will give campers the opportunity to improve their game in sessions led by the Warriors Basketball Academy staff. Each camper will receive a reversible camp jersey, camp t-shirt, headband, certificate, photo sessions with participating players and more. » Learn More