Warriors Weekly: Green Returns To Game Action

From Draymond Green’s NBA return to March Madness making its way to Chase Center, let’s recap the best of what went down for the Dubs this week and take a peek of what’s coming up on Warriors Ground in the latest Warriors Weekly.

DRAYMOND GREEN RETURNS TO GAME ACTION

After missing 31 games, Draymond Green returned to NBA play in the Warriors’ win over the Wizards on Monday. The three-time NBA champion received a roaring ovation at Chase Center as he entered the game at the 4:50 mark of the first quarter. Green finished the night with six points, seven rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes of play.

STEPHEN CURRY CELEBRATES 34TH BIRTHDAY

Stephen Curry posted a 47-point flurry on March 14 as the two-time MVP celebrated his 34th birthday at Chase Center. In honor of the sharpshooter, Warriors teammates and coaches shared what the guard means to them and his impact on and off the floor. Unfortunately, Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

JAMES WISEMAN RECALLED FROM SANTA CRUZ

The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. The second-year center appeared in three games for the Sea Dubs, averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds on 52.4 percent shooting from the floor.

ANDREW WIGGINS CREDITS MOM FOR HIS SUCCESS

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins credits his mother, two-time Olympic silver medalist Marita Payne-Wiggins, for the impact she’s had on the person and player he is today. “The amount of respect I have for my mother is out of this world,” Wiggins stated. “What I am on the court, off the court, a lot of it has to do with her.”

JUAN TOSCANO-ANDERSON SURPRISES YOUTH CAMPERS

Following a day full of surprises that included basketball clinics and a new pair of shoes, Dubs forward Juan Toscano-Anderson visited a group of young women at Urban Promise Academy to discuss the Warriors Basketball Academy Scholarship Program. Toscano-Anderson, who is a former Warriors youth camper himself, spoke to female campers on the importance of staying true to yourself and more.

WARRIORS NAMED 2022 SPORTS BUSINESS JOURNAL TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALIST

For the sixth time in franchise history, the Warriors have been nominated ‘Team of the Year’ by the Sports Business Journal in their 15th annual Sports Business Awards. Nominees are recognized for excellence and outstanding achievement in the business of sports, with the Warriors organization winning the award on two prior occasions in 2014 and 2016.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BEGINS

The 2022 NCAA Tournament tipped off this week, and nine current Warriors players and four team staff have alma maters that secured a bids into the Big Dance. March Madness will make its way to Chase Center, with the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship West Regional taking place on March 24 and March 26. Winners of next Saturday’s regional final will move onto the Final Four. » Event and Ticket Information

DUBS TO PLAY TWO PRESEASON GAMES IN JAPAN

The Warriors are scheduled to play two preseason games in Japan against the Washington Wizards as part of the NBA Japan Games 2022, presented by Rakuten. The Warriors and Wizards will matchup on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 at Saitama Super Arena, marking both team’s first-ever visit to Japan.