From James Wiseman making his G League debut to a surprise visit by special guest Will Ferrell a.k.a. Jackie Moon, there continues to be no shortage of activity in the Warriors’ final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season.

Let’s recap the best of what went down for the Dubs this week and take a peek of what’s coming up in the latest Warriors Weekly.

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS AT CHASE CENTER ON SUNDAY

The Santa Cruz Warriors will play the NBA G League Ignite this Sunday at Chase Center on March 13 at 3 p.m. PT. The first 10,000 fans in game attendance will receive a Stephen Curry Birthday Bobblehead, presented by Adobe, on the eve of the two-time MVP’s birthday. Center James Wiseman made his debut for the Sea Dubs squad on Thursday night, and is expected to suit up with them again in Sunday’s game at Chase Center. » Buy Tickets

JAMES WISEMAN TAKES THE FLOOR

James Wiseman took to the court for the first time in 334 days, recording 18 points and six rebounds in his G League debut on Thursday. Though the Sea Dubs scratched a 109-99 loss to the Stockton Kings, the center went 7-for-13 from the field in 20 minutes of play. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to play in Sunday's game at Chase Center against the G League Ignite.

STEPHEN CURRY SHARES HEARTWARMING FAN MOMENT

After a young fan’s reaction in Denver went viral upon learning Stephen Curry would not play in Monday’s matchup against the Nuggets, the Warriors decided to gift her and her family tickets to Thursday’s Warriors-Nuggets rematch in the Mile High City, which included a special meeting with the two-time MVP. Ahead of tip-off, Curry introduced himself to the young fan and the duo shared a heartwarming moment. “That’s what the NBA is about,” Curry shared. “Our fans are everything.”

CURRY REACHES 20,000 CAREER POINTS

With 7.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Stephen Curry sank a splash to score his 20,000th career point in Denver on Thursday, becoming the 49th player in NBA history to reach the milestone and the 23rd to score all 20,000 with one team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Curry became just the second player to score his 20,000th career point with the Warriors, joining Kevin Durant who did so on Jan. 10, 2018.

SURPRISE VISIT FROM WILL FERRELL A.K.A. JACKIE MOON

Dressed as his Jackie Moon character from the 2008 movie ‘Semi-Pro,’ Will Ferrell warmed up with the Warriors ahead of Tuesday’s Warriors-Clippers game. It was a night of all smiles, with Klay Thompson sharing, "That was so much fun. That was some of the most fun I’ve had on the court this year and I’m very appreciative that Will could come out and lighten the mood, especially after the losing streak we had.”

GARY PAYTON II RECEIVES NBA CARES COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD

Gary Payton II has received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente for the month of January in recognition of his ongoing support of youth with learning disabilities and passion to uplift children facing other hardships. The monthly honor recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities. The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $10,000 to the GPII Foundation as Payton’s nonprofit beneficiary of choice.

Gary Payton II has been named the recipient of the January @nbacares Community Assist Award! pic.twitter.com/EnW2DBNwLM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2022

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT MONTH TIPS OFF ON WARRIORS GROUND

Women’s Empowerment Month celebrations, presented by Chase, tipped off on Tuesday’s Warriors-Clippers game with all fans in game attendance receiving a set of purple shoelaces. The festivities continued as the women of the San Francisco Police Department rang the pregame bell ahead of tip-off. The Warriors have scheduled a number of activations throughout March in recognition of Women’s Empowerment Month.

WARRIORS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SILENT AUCTION

The Warriors Community Foundation has launched a silent auction featuring game-worn jerseys, signed items and exclusive experiences, with all proceeds supporting Bay Area youth and local education-focused nonprofit programs. The latest auction starts March 8 at 10 a.m. PT and ends March 17 at 4 p.m PT, with all items shipped directly to winners and all donations are tax-deductible to the Warriors Community Foundation. » Learn More

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT COMING TO CHASE CENTER

For the first time since the inaugural NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in 1939, March Madness is coming to San Francisco. The first two games of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship West Regional will take place on March 24, with the participating teams determined by prior 2022 NCAA Tournament matchups. The winners of Thursday’s games will advance to face each other on Saturday, March 26, in the regional final, with the winner moving on to the Final Four. » Event and Ticket Information