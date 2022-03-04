From Stephen Curry’s All-Star MVP award presentation at Chase Center to tipping off Women’s Empowerment Month on Warriors Ground, there’s no shortage of activity as the Warriors enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season.

Let’s recap the best of what went down for the Dubs this week and take a peek of what’s coming up in the latest Warriors Weekly.

CURRY’S MVP PRESENTATION

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Mavericks at Chase Center, eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and Warriors General Manager Bob Myers presented Stephen Curry with The Kobe Bryant Trophy, awarded to the 2022 Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP. Curry added the All-Star MVP title to his resume after posting a 50-point performance in a 163-160 Team LeBron win at the 71st NBA All-Star Game.

DUBS ON THE ROAD

The Warriors are 0-for-2 to start their current four-game road trip, but they have a chance to even it out as they wrap up their trip with games against the Lakers on Saturday and the Nuggets on Monday. That road trip finale is the makeup date for the Dec. 30th game in Denver that was postponed due to the Nuggets having too many players out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

WARRIORS PODCAST: JUAN-TOSCANO ANDERSON

Fresh off his appearance in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Juan Toscano-Anderson chats with Chase Center on March 13 longtime Warriors radio voice Tim Roye. The duo discuss Toscano-Anderson’s first time at All-Star Weekend and the Warriors entering their final stretch of the 2021-22 season.

WILT CHAMBERLAIN’S 100-POINT ANNIVERSARY

On March 2, 1962, Philadelphia Warriors’ center Wilt Chamberlain cemented his legendary status by scoring an NBA record 100 points in a 169-147 victory over the the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania. During his Hall of Fame career, Chamberlain won four MVP awards, was named to 13 All-Star teams, won the NBA title twice and was most recently named on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

THE CURRYS TAKE GQ SPORTS COUPLE QUIZ

Stephen and Ayesha Curry take the GQ Sports couple’s quiz discussing their first date, who the three-time NBA champion would want to play one-on-one against, what NBA achievement he’s most proud of and more.

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT MONTH ON WARRIORS GROUND

The Warriors will celebrate Women’s Empowerment at their game Chase Center on March 13 against the Clippers on Tuesday, the Dubs’ first home game of March, otherwise known as Women’s Empowerment Month on Warriors Ground. All fans attending that game will receive a set of purple shoelaces to commemorate Women's Empowerment Month, and the team will continue to honor and celebrate women with digital content and other activations throughout the month.

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS AT CHASE CENTER

The Santa Cruz Warriors will play NBA G League Ignite at Chase Center on March 13 at 3 p.m. PT. The first 10,000 fans in game attendance will receive a Stephen Curry Birthday Bobblehead, presented by Adobe, on the eve of the two-time MVP’s birthday. The G League Ignite produced Dubs’ first-year forward Jonathan Kuminga and their current roster features multiple players projected to be first round selections in the NBA Draft, including a top-three 2023 draft prospect in Scoot Henderson.