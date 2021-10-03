Warriors at Work: “Go Out and Play”

The Dubs concluded their final day of Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, on Sunday with the squad making a quick turnaround to the first preseason game of the 2021-22 season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday (7 p.m., NBA TV).

“Feels like this year’s about right…Seems like a good time to go out and play,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared ahead of the team’s first exhibition game.

Juan-Toscano Anderson echoed a similar sentiment, stating, “You can see the progression from the first two days of camp and that’s exciting.”

New day.

Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/xxFEEQjDur — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 3, 2021

Toscano-Anderson also spoke on the excellence of Andre Iguodala, emphasizing, “I got the utmost respect for Andre…He’s just a mastermind out there.”

“He’s been doing this for years…What better classroom can you find learning from these guys.”

Leadership

Mentorship

is making his presence felt at Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/QfVrW8idWT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 3, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Curry concluded training camp by earning the shooting competition champion title, with the two-time MVP even sporting the championship belt on the floor.

Championship belt fit for a shooting champ.



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade https://t.co/eFJaoEecC4 pic.twitter.com/c4e90XK8If — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 3, 2021

Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, closes out on a high note as the squad makes their way to the Pacific Northwest for their preseason opener.