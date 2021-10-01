Warriors at Work: “Good Energy”

Day Three of Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, featured the arrival of Draymond Green, who has missed the beginning of training camp due to an excused personal absence.

“He brought a lot of good energy to practice,” Steve Kerr said. “Everyone was happy to see him. He looked great.”

Draymond held court with the media for almost 30 minutes, answering a variety of questions.

“It’s good to get back and get that structure and knowing where you’ll be everyday and doing that,” he said. “It’s exciting for me.”

One of the most talked about players this offseason for the Warriors has been Jordan Poole, the third-year guard out of Michigan. He has been praised for his work ethic and is ready for any opportunities that come his way this season.

“I think everyone would want somebody to come in and just be a dominant force right away, but how often does that happen?” Poole said. “Credit to the coaching staff for just sticking with me and allowing me to come into my own, pushing and challenging me to get better every single day and it’s paid off. Going into Year Three, you feel more confident than ever.”

Rookie guard Moses Moody is looking to taking full advantage of having veterans, and future hall of famers, at his disposal all season.

“It’s a blessing to be in this situation with the vets that we have,” he said. “Me, being a young guy, being able to come in, just having the ability to ask guys questions because they want you to succeed. I’m asking about the smallest little details. I asked Steph today about shooting with the laces on the ball. Small stuff like that. That you think about throughout the game that you can just reach out and talk to people who have really been in those situations.”

The Warriors are scheduled to practice three more times before its first preseason game of the season, when the team will play at Portland on Monday at 7 p.m.