Warriors at Work: “Stepped It Up”

It was all smiles for day two of Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, as the squad took part in their first scrimmage of the season.

The Warriors took to the floor to run drills and play some five-on-five on Wednesday.

"Being the first live action day at training camp, we were all really excited and and I think we all really enjoyed it. I think we’re really meshing and coming together well,” guard Mychal Mulder shared with media.

“Definitely stepped it up a level today,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following day two of training camp.

Kerr also took the time to address the development of the Dubs draftees and the importance of Andre Iguodala’s presence on the team.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have him back,” Kerr stated.

“It just helps to have Andre around for everything. Whether it’s how we’re going to to guard a pick-and-roll or how we’re going to navigate the pandemic. Doesn’t matter what the issue is, Andre makes things easier because he’s really smart and knowledgeable and can communicate in every direction; to the rookies, to the vets, to the training staff, to the coaches, to the ownership. That’s what being a vet is about. You’ve seen how the NBA operates and you understand how the whole circuit of information needs to flow and how to build trust within that circuit.”

Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, continues as the Dubs look ahead to the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season with their first preseason matchup coming up on Monday in Portland.