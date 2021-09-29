Warriors at Work: “A Great Vibe”

The Warriors opened their 2021-22 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, at the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, with the squad ready to put in work.

“Today’s practice was just a great vibe,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared with media following the first practice of the season. “Really good energy, everybody’s excited to be here, excited to be playing together.”

The Warriors were joined by new faces Avery Bradley, Langston Galloway and Jordan Bell, as well as Dubs draftees Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

The work has begun.



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/66STUf057L — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 28, 2021

Klay Thompson, who has missed the last two NBA seasons due to separate injuries, joined his teammates on the court for the first time since 2019.

Thompson and Bradley were crowned shooting champs of the day, with the duo teaming up to win the squad’s daily shooting competition.

“Klay looked great, (you know) shooting the lights out…He was laughing and joking around, it was really fun to see the old Klay back,” Coach Kerr added.

Couple shooting champs from day one



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/w5qbSPFskl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 28, 2021

Bradley, an NBA Champion and two-time All-Defensive Team selection, shared his excitement to join the Warriors in camp, stating, “I’m just happy to be here and I want to take full advantage of this opportunity and go out there and give it my all…It’s a blessing to be here.”

Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, will continue through the week as the Dubs look ahead to the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.