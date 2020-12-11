Warriors at Work: “A Force to Be Reckoned With”



Saturday, December 12

Warriors vs. Nuggets
Saturday, December 12
5:30 p.m.

Just two days remain before the Warriors’ first preseason game on Saturday, and 12 days until the regular season tips off for the Dubs. With so little time remaining to prepare, it is needless to say the squad was unable to let off the gas in Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade.

But Thursday was “very short and sweet,” as Head Coach Steve Kerr said following practice on Thursday. He continued: “We’ve gone really hard the first few days… we’ll get back, have a longer practice tomorrow, and then game on Saturday. It’s coming here quickly.”

Looking behind the scenes of Thursday’s practice, Dub Nation got to see just how that is coming along as the team whipped the ball around the court and got their buckets during the camp practice.

Also of note, the team saw the first appearance of rookie and second overall pick of this summer’s draft James Wiseman. The 19-year-old center had been limited to watching practice, but even during that time Looney said the rookie was preparing for the season in other ways.

“He’s been asking a lot of questions the days he’s been here,” Looney said after Wednesday’s practice… It seems like he has a good IQ for the game and good feel already.”

But Wiseman has took to the hardwood at Chase Center to do an individual workout on Thursday.

The 7-foot-1-inch rookie center and Looney were also part of a post-practice shout-out that included Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, and Kelley Oubre Jr., courtesy of returning Dub Kent Bazemore. Now going into his ninth season, Bazemore has seen the game change to benefit longer, lengthier players like them.

“We have some real length on the wings, we got size all around,” said Bazemore. “We’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

The Warriors’ Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, will continue as the team prepares for a preseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 5:30 p.m on NBC Sports Bay Area.