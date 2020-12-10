Warriors at Work: “Bring the Energy”



Warriors vs. Nuggets
Saturday, December 12
5:30 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

The Dubs hit the hardwood for day three of Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, with their grit and effort on full display in the team’s training facility at Chase Center.

“Three days of this (and) today was our best day by far in terms of our conditioning, our wind,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following the team’s third day of training camp.

“I’m really pleased with the effort,” continued the head coach, “with the way their bodies are responding to the work, the approach, the attitude, we got really good guys, I’m enjoying coaching them and I think it’s all a good start… I think we’re gonna make really big strides going forward.“

foot on the gas



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/aWtPvoGCfg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 9, 2020

New Warriors guard Brad Wanamaker, who joined the team as a free agent after two seasons with the Boston Celtics, noted the on-court effort is needed as there is some competition amongst the team for playing time.

“A lot of us going out there fighting for some minutes at the moment,” said Wanamaker. “We don’t know what our role is going to be, but we know we got to bring some energy on defense. That’s our key right now.”

ballin' each and every day



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/aNs7qjvvMJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 9, 2020

Similar sentiments were echoed by center Kevon Looney while also meeting with media following the day’s practice, who noticed this season’s camp already has a different feel from those of the past: “The energy is a lot different. In years prior we had a lot of older guys and practices were different. But with this group we got a lot of young guys, a lot of guys with a chip on their shoulder to prove something.”

“So you could feel it in practice,” continued Looney, “the energy we bring, the pace that we’re playing with, it’s something exciting to be a part of.”

Looney is coming off of a 2019-20 season that was slowed by injuries, but Kerr sees his center is ready to for the new season.

“The good news is Looney is healthy this year and feeling great… He’s feeling excellent,” said Kerr. “So that’s a huge sign for us of somebody we know we can count on in a big situation, being healthy unlike last year so that’s a big stride.”

“Loon is a really great example of organizational development and personal strength of character, given what he’s had to overcome to get to this point from a physical standpoint so really happy for Loon right now.”

Wednesday was not just a time for work though. The team also celebrated new Dub Kelly Oubre Jr.’s birthday during the third day of training camp.

BIRTHDAY BUCKETS



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/hqsRukexGk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 9, 2020

The Warriors’ Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, will continue through the week as the team prepares for a preseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 5:30 p.m on NBCSBA.