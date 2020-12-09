Warriors at Work: “The Guys Are Excited”

After completing their first official team practice of the 2020-21 season, the Dubs were right back at it on Tuesday as they got back to their grind at Chase Center.

Greetings from the office.



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/lvXeRvpvax — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 9, 2020

The squad took to the floor to run drills and play some five-on-five Tuesday. The action was fast paced, as displayed by Kelly Oubre Jr., Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins in the below clip:

This is going to be fun



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/v0V2egCpmc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 8, 2020

While the squad was hard at work and looking fluid on the hardwood, Head Coach Steve Kerr acknowledge there is still a learning curve ahead for the Warriors. The squad — both returning Dubs and new ones — will need to adapt to playing with each other and prepare for their first preseason game on Dec. 12 and first regular season game on Dec. 22.

“We’ve got to build a rhythm and identity of how we play,” said Kerr when he met with media following practice, “and it’s going to take more than two weeks but at least we should go into that game with a sense of how we’re going to go out and win the game and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

“Generally I think it takes three or four weeks for guys to really feel like they’re ready to go,” continued Kerr. “It’s a shortcut this year — for obvious reasons — so we just have to adapt.”

lil’ 5 on 5 action



Training Camp, fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/6BkYkaAWee — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 8, 2020

Despite the work ahead for the team, the Dubs are ready for the challenge and to start the process.

“I’m really excited,” said second-year forward Alen Smailagic when meeting with media following Tuesday’s practice. “The guys are excited. We enjoy playing here and just happy to be here again.”

The Warriors’ Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, continues through the week as the team prepares for a preseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 5:30 p.m on NBCSBA.