Warriors at Work: Training Camp Begins

After having individual workouts last week, the Warriors had their first official team practice of the 2020-21 season today as the team opened their Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, at their practice facility inside of Chase Center.

Following a series of extensive health and safety protocols, the Dubs united for their first full-squad practice, including both new and familiar faces at the 20-man camp.

“We had a good days work, “ Head Coach Steve Kerr shared, “We’re basically in full training camp mode.”

Kerr continued, “Steph (Curry) keeps himself in great shape. He’s worked really, really hard to prepare for this season and he had a really good first day so it’s wonderful to see him back out there.”

Curry, who did not participate in the team’s minicamp in Fall, joined the squad for the first time on the court since March.

“It felt great. I feel fresh,” two-time MVP Stephen Curry shared following the first day of training camp. “To start training camp, have a structure to work in, in terms of how we’re going to get better as a team.”

The Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, will continue through the week as the Dubs prepare to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for the team’s first preseason game of the 2020-21 season.