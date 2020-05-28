Warriors Sound Podcast: Zaza Pachulia

NBA Champion and former Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, now a Basketball and Business Consultant for the organization, talks about life and work in his new role with the Warriors.

He describes the experience gained in Basketball Operations during the franchise’s first season at Chase Center with responsibilities ranging from scouting to preparing for the NBA Draft.

The conversation includes a discussion about how talent recruitment globally for the NBA has changed since he was a prospect in his home country of Georgia.

His academic pursuits in the field of business are explored as he details learning opportunities at Harvard Business School with Anita Elberse, the author of the book Blockbusters, and more recently at the Stanford Graduate School of Business with Dr. George Foster who authored The Business of Sports among other books.

The future of sports is part of the larger conversation from a business and on-court perspective as it relates to the NBA’s continued global growth.