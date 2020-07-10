Warriors Sound Podcast: Warriors Basketball Academy Talk

Warriors Senior Director of Youth Basketball Jeff Addiego joins the show to talk about the Warriors Basketball Academy’s efforts to continue to offer instruction via virtual programs and camps.

In 20 years of Warriors basketball camps, over 60,000 kids have attended what has grown to amount to 70 camps per year all over the Bay Area.

Warriors players, coaches and staff participating in the camps over the years has been a foundation that dates back to former Warrior Otis Smith’s early guidance and efforts.

Addiego additionally shares his own story of playing in college at San Francisco State and then transitioning into the opportunity to bring basketball camps to Bay Area youth via the Warriors organization.