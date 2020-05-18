Warriors Sound Podcast: Making of a Champion featuring Stephen Curry

Warriors Sound puts the spotlight on Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the series of games streaming on Facebook from Monday, May 18th through Friday the 22nd featuring memorable Stephen Curry performances.

Monday features Curry’s 36 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds fueling a 30-point win over the visiting Clippers as Warriors broadcasters Bob Fitzgerald and Jim Barnett have the call as Steph became the first Warriors rookie to record a triple-double since Chris Webber in December of 2013.

Tuesday, we highlight the game at Madison Square Garden and an unforgettable, career-high 54 points for Steph as in this episode we listen in to some of the sounds of the game from that February night in 2013 with Tim Roye on the Warriors Radio Network.

Wednesday, it’s an NBA Playoffs Game from 2013 with the Warriors taking down the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the opening round at Oracle Arena.

Thursday, it’s a flashback to a game winner from Steph against the Mavericks on what was Dub Nation Night.

Friday, the week of re-airs wraps up with Steph’s 51-point night against Dallas where he had 10 threes in a win where NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance on a February night at Oracle Arena in 2015.

In the weeks to follow, more Making of a Champion re-airs featuring Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are ahead.