Warriors Sound Podcast: Making of a Champion featuring Klay Thompson

Warriors Sound puts the spotlight on Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the series of games streaming on Facebook from Monday, May 25th through Friday the 29th featuring memorable Klay Thompson performances.

Monday brings a flashback to the 2013 NBA Playoffs and Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs where Klay was a force with 34 points in the victory on the road in San Antonio.

Tuesday, we relive the game that featured an epic 27-point comeback fueled in-part by Klay’s six 3-pointers as the Warriors rallied to beat Toronto in December of 2013 at Oracle Arena.

Wednesday, it’s a game in Indiana with Klay hitting the game-winning shot to take down the Pacers in March of 2014.

Thursday, it’s a flashback to a 41-point night at home against the Lakers in November of 2014.

Friday, the week of re-airs wraps up with the legendary 37-point third quarter against the Sacramento Kings in January of 2015 at Oracle Arena where he set an NBA record for points in a quarter, in addition to a record nine 3-pointers in a quarter, while going 13-for-13 from the field in that extraordinary third quarter.

Next week, more Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion re-airs are in-store featuring Draymond Green.