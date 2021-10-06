warriors.com
Warriors Podcast: Jordan Poole
Third-year Guard Jordan Poole Jumps on the Podcast with Longtime Voice of the Warriors Tim Roye
The first guest of the season for the Golden State Warriors Podcast is guard Jordan Poole.
Poole speaks about his thoughts on the Warriors 2021 Training Camp, his mindset going into his third season, playing against older players growing up, his time at Michigan and much more.
Poole also speaks on Toy Story, what artists he is currently listening to and his love for chocolate chip cookies. Listen to the full podcast below:
