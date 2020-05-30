Warriors Sound Podcast: Making of a Champion featuring Draymond Green

Warriors Sound puts the spotlight on Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the series of games streaming on Facebook from Monday, June 1st through Friday the 5th featuring memorable Draymond Green performances.

Monday offers up a flashback to a battle in Miami in December of 2012, where Draymond’s timely bucket with less than a second on the clock helped the Warriors take down the Heat.

Tuesday, it’s a game from the 2014-15 season that featured Draymond delivering 31 points and 7 rebounds as the Warriors beat the Bulls in Chicago while improving to 17-and-2 on the season.

Wednesday, Draymond’s first career triple-double takes the spotlight in a game at home against the Raptors in early January of 2015.

Thursday, we return to a Sunday in March of 2015 against division foes the L.A. Clippers at Oracle Arena as Draymond’s 23 points were key to the win.

Friday, the week of re-airs concludes with the Warriors capturing the NBA title in 2015 upon taking down the Cavs in Game 6 as Draymond delivered a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.