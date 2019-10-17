Warriors Sound Podcast: Get to Know Kelenna Azubuike

Many Warriors fans are familiar with Kelenna Azubuike. Some may remember him as the G League callup who provided some scoring punch off the bench for the ‘We Believe’ Warriors in 2007, while others might be more familiar with his studio work before and after Warriors games. This year, Azubuike will take his talents from the studio to the broadcast booth, as he’ll provide analysis alongside play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald on all Warriors game broadcasts on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The former Warriors guard speaks about his transition to the new role and how his journey, rooted in Nigeria, went from London to the Bay, in this edition of Warriors Sound.