Warriors Sound Podcast: NBA's Restart in Orlando

Voice of the Warriors Tim Roye joins Laurence Scott on the latest Warriors Sound Podcast to discuss the restart of the NBA season in Orlando on July 30th.

From how coaches will change their player usages to what will be required of the teams competing for the final playoff spots, the pair cover the storylines that shape the unique format over the coming three-plus months.

Also, hear from Dell Curry, father of Warriors guard Stephen, as he talks about how not playing in the Orlando "bubble" will be a positive for the Dubs.