Warriors Sound Podcast: Michael Lee

Santa Cruz Warriors assistant coach Michael Lee talks about his experiences coaching in the NBA G League along with his previous stops at college and high school basketball programs.

Lee describes his bond with Warriors player development coach Aaron Miles dating back to their childhoods in Portland, Oregon. He and Miles were part of a 28-0 Oregon state championship team at Jefferson High School before they both went to play for the University of Kansas.

His professional basketball playing days in France plus his football background and Portland Interscholastic Defensive Player of the Year honors in high school as a defensive back are also part of the conversation.

He discusses how coaching at the University of San Francisco, Gardner-Webb University and then back home at Portland’s Roosevelt High School led to his current role on the staff with Santa Cruz.