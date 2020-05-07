Warriors Sound Podcast: Luke Loucks

Warriors player development coach Luke Loucks talks about his days playing at Florida State leading to a professional career spanning stops in the NBA G-League plus teams in Latvia, Cyprus, Belgium and Germany.

His acclaim at Florida State where he earned first-team ACC All-Tournament honors as well as several ACC All-Academic team distinctions is part of a family tradition as his father Lincoln played on the Seminoles football team in the 1980s.

Upon being drafted by the Maine Red Claws of the G-League, he eventually joined the Erie BayHawks where he played alongside Seth Curry.

A standout high school football player at Clearwater High School in the Tampa Bay area who played quarterback in addition to being team captain of the school’s basketball team, Loucks is a die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.