Warriors Sound Podcast: Leandro Barbosa

Leandro Barbosa’s time in the Bay Area with the Warriors included an NBA Championship title and countless memories as a key part of the success of the team.

He joins the show from his home in Brazil where he updates Warriors fans with the news of his new infant that was recently born just after both he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. A healthy baby, along with Leandro and his wife both now having gotten through the illness, is just part of the conversation.

As Barbosa’s professional playing days have continued in Brazil, he also discusses international play with the Brazilian National team and what’s hopefully to come with the Olympics in Japan having been delayed a year due to the global pandemic.

His favorite memories of the teammates and achievements during his time with the Warriors is all part of this opportunity to catch up with the Brazilian Blur.