Warriors Sound Podcast: A Talk with Kim Stone

Get to know Kim Stone, the Chase Center general manager who joined the Warriors from the Miami Heat organization and American Airlines Arena, where she played a similar role in opening the downtown Miami venue.

Stone details how her life brought her to the Bay Area, including her time spent on the business side of college sports and who have been the most influential people in her career. Hear which restaurant she is looking forward to trying at Thrive City, learn about the variety of events she oversees and more in the latest episode of Warriors Sound.