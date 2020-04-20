Warriors Sound Podcast: Warriors in the Community

Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation and team Vice President of Community Relations Melanie Moore joins the Warriors Sound podcast to talk about Warriors in the Community and the organization’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the Warriors Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund created to help assist workers who provide services at Chase Center to Hoops for Kids grants for Bay Area organizations in need, Moore explains various initiatives and how they are helping.

The stories of how Warriors players, coaches, staff and team partners have been joining in with thoughtful contributions to community efforts are also key to this conversation.