Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have impacted our everyday lives throughout Dub Nation. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, the Warriors want to share some feel-good content in the midst of these uncertain times.
Warriors Sound Flashback: 2015 NBA Finals, Game 6
By Laurence Scott
June 16, 2015 brought us Warriors history punctuated by a radio call that will forever be a treasured part of Bay Area sports history: “It’s taken 40 years, but once again, the Bay’s team is the best team. The Golden State Warriors have won the NBA title.”
Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye proclaimed those words as Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals came to a close in Cleveland with the Warriors winning their first NBA Championship since 1975.
In this Warriors Sound flashback to Game 6 and the triumph over the Cavs, Roye talks about the thought process that helped him formulate the final call. Highlights plus the ceremony as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hands the champions the Larry O'Brien Trophy are all part of this return to the night that the Warriors captured their first of three titles in four years.
