Warriors Sound Podcast: Flashback to the 2015 NBA Finals

“It’s taken 40 years, but once again, the Bay’s team is the best team. The Golden State Warriors have won the NBA title.” Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye voiced those words from his perch on radio row on June 16, 2015, at what was then Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, as Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals came to a close with the Warriors winning their first NBA Championship since 1975.

After winning Game 1 of the series in overtime, the Warriors lost a pair of close contests and faced a 2-1 series deficit with Game 4 coming up on the road. A change in strategy brought Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup in lieu of a traditional center, and the Warriors went on to yield three straight wins to take home the title.

Stephen Curry would average 26.0 points and 6.3 assists in the series and Iguodala took home NBA Finals MVP honors after averaging 16.3 points with some clutch 3-point shooting to go along with his tough defense on LeBron James.

Relive the Dubs’ first of three titles in a four-season span in the below edition of the Warriors Sound Podcast.