Warriors Sound Podcast: Eric Paschall Talks Hoops and Hip-Hop

In the latest edition of the Warriors Sound Podcast, get to know more about Warriors rookie and 2020 NBA Rising Stars honoree Eric Paschall and his experience of being flown to All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob's jet. Also hear how his family influenced his love of classic hip-hop, which recent Dubs road game featured nostalgic songs for the young forward, and how music is intertwined with the rookie's memories from his AAU days.