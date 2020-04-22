Warriors Sound Podcast: Don Nelson on We Believe

GFormer Warriors head coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Don Nelson joins Tim Roye and Laurence Scott on Warriors Sound to talk about a wide variety of We Believe memories.

From his home in Maui, Nelson shares a full slate of stories about the players that made the We Believe-era so unforgettable and offers insight into the NBA Playoffs series where the Warriors upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

Additional We Believe interviews and Fabric of the Warriors with Rakuten features spotlighting Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Monta Ellis and more are in full rotation on Warriors Sound 24/7.