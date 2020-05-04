Warriors Sound Podcast: Chris DeMarco

Warriors assistant coach and director of player development Chris DeMarco played college basketball for a season at Dominican University in San Rafael upon transferring after playing three seasons at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin.

His time at Dominican yielded an MBA in Global Management and soon after an opportunity for an internship in the video department with the Warriors.

DeMarco talks about leading the Bahamas men’s national team as head coach and how Klay Thompson’s brother, Mychal, helped the team in a key group qualification match-up against Mexico.

On this episode, the native of Appleton, Wisconsin further details the most influential coaches he’s both played for and worked with spanning from his youth to his experiences in the NBA.