Warriors Sound: Jay Bilas
ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas Joins Tim Roye to Discuss Top Draft Prospects and More
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas joins Tim Roye on Warriors Sound to discuss top draft prospects, this year’s challenges and how he evaluates a players’ transition to the NBA. “It took me awhile to wrap my head around how valuable young talent is versus experienced talent,” Bilas emphasized as he chronicles his 19th NBA Draft.
Hear from Bilas and longtime radio voice of the Warriors Tim Roye ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft.
