Warriors Sound: Paschall's All-Rookie First Team Honors

On the latest edition of Warriors Sound, we talk about Eric Paschall being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team during a week where two Warriors champions from the recent past rejoined the organization. Shaun Livingston’s new role in the front office and Leandro Barbosa’s position with the coaching staff are celebrated with two Warriors Remix features.

We also talk NBA Playoffs with NBA.com’s Carlan Gay as the Denver Nuggets are now set to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals while the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in the Eastern Conference Finals. Warriors Sound will have continual updates throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Listen to the latest Warriors Sound episode and subscribe to the Warriors official team podcast by clicking the link below.