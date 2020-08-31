Warriors Sound: Reflections on the Playoffs Pause

Warriors Sound reflects on the various emotional scenes centered around the pause of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, August 26th in Orlando.

Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald was in Orlando set to call the Bucks and Magic game on TNT with Jim Jackson and joined NBA TV to explain the events as they had unfolded on Wednesday. We also heard from former Warriors forward Chris Webber in Orlando.

The show concludes with a remembrance of legendary University of Arizona head coach Lute Olson who passed away on Thursday as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined Warriors Radio analyst and former Arizona teammate Tom Tolbert to talk about the passing of their college coach.

