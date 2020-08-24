Warriors Sound: Virtual Fans at the Playoffs

Stephen Curry and his family were in the mix on Sunday as some of the virtual fans in attendance for an overtime thriller where his brother Seth and the Mavericks prevailed over the Clippers as Luka Doncic hit the game-winner while helping tie the series at 2-all. This shot prompting a call on the ABC telecast from Mike Breen that takes us back to OKC and an unforgettable moment in 2016 with Steph’s game winning three-pointer against the Thunder.

Also on the show, a look at two series in the East that ended up in sweeps as Toronto and Boston are now set to face each other in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Warriors Sound will have continual updates throughout the NBA Playoffs.

