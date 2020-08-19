Warriors Sound: Draft Lottery Preview

On the latest edition of Warriors Sound, host Laurence Scott brings in a Warriors Remix segment to tip off our NBA Draft Lottery coverage as an explanation of the lottery process by NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe is joined by an infographic illustrating the Warriors’ 14-percent chance of securing the number one overall pick.

We also look back at the last time the Warriors were in the NBA Draft Lottery when it took place in New York City in May of 2012. Warriors Basketball Academy talk and a look at some early upsets in the 2020 NBA Playoffs in Orlando are also part of the show.

Listen to the latest Warriors Sound episode and subscribe to the Warriors official team podcast by clicking the link below.