Warriors Sound: Inside the Bubble

Warriors Sound goes inside the bubble at the NBA Restart in Orlando as Laurence Scott speaks with USA Today’s Mark Medina, a former Warriors beat writer for the Bay Area News Group, who describes the full experience at the site of the games in Florida.

From his Bubble Life series spotlighting the behind the scenes efforts of team staffers to detailing the safety protocols that the NBA has helped put in place, plus the social justice initiatives the NBA and players are putting forward as the games have restarted, Medina has had an up-close look at several stories that he shares on this latest episode.

