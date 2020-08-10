Warriors Sound: Best of the Weekend

On this edition of Warriors Sound, Laurence Scott and Tim Roye detail the best of play in the second weekend of games at the NBA restart in Orlando with the playoffs nearing.

From a double overtime thriller with the Denver Nuggets outlasting the Utah Jazz to Oakland-native Damian Lillard’s response in a Portland Trail Blazer win on Sunday, the latest NBA bubble news and updates are given the spotlight. Plus injury concerns mounting for the Philadelphia 76ers are also part of the show, along with discussions around NBA Awards finalists.

