Warriors Sound: NBA Restart’s Battle in the West

In this Warriors Sound Podcast, Dubs broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald joins Laurence Scott to talk about the races heating up in the Western Conference at the NBA Restart in Orlando, including the emergence of the Trail Blazers as playoffs contenders and a standout triple-double performance from Luka Doncic.

Fitz also weighs in on the teams in the East as the NBA Playoffs are nearing. Listen to the latest Warriors Sound NBA Restart episode and to subscribe to the official team podcast click the link below.