Warriors Sound Podcast: 2017 NBA Finals Game 3 Flashback

Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals was a memorable night in Cleveland as Kevin Durant drained an unforgettable three-pointer with under a minute to play, propelling the Warriors to a 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers in what was the team's 15th postseason victory, marking the most consecutive wins in NBA playoff history.

The 118-113 win on the road was fueled by Durant’s team-high 31 points while Stephen Curry added 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Klay Thompson who had 30 points, including six three-pointers, joined Tim Roye and Jim Barnett on the Warriors Radio Network as Curry spoke with Marc Stein on ESPN Radio after the game.

The Warriors would eventually hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy in front of the home fans in the Bay Area, but this night in Ohio was certainly key on the way to the 2017 title.