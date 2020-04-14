Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have impacted our everyday lives throughout Dub Nation. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, the Warriors want to share some feel-good content in the midst of these uncertain times.
Warriors Sound Podcast: 2017 NBA Finals Game 2 Flashback
By Laurence Scott
Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals was full of storylines as the Warriors took at 2-0 lead over the Cavs on that Sunday, June 4th evening at Oracle Arena with a 132-113 win.
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, who had been dealing with heath issues during the Playoffs, returned to the bench for Game 2 while Stephen Curry notched a triple-double and Kevin Durant delivered a game-high 33 points in the victory.
Durant joined Marc Stein on ESPN Radio after the game as Shaun Livingston spoke with Tim Roye and Jim Barnett on the Warriors Radio Network.
Kerr and Curry highlighted the talk in the NBA Finals interview room before the Warriors would soon depart for Cleveland to get set for Game 3.
