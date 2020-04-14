Warriors Sound Podcast: 2017 NBA Finals Game 2 Flashback

Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals was full of storylines as the Warriors took at 2-0 lead over the Cavs on that Sunday, June 4th evening at Oracle Arena with a 132-113 win.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, who had been dealing with heath issues during the Playoffs, returned to the bench for Game 2 while Stephen Curry notched a triple-double and Kevin Durant delivered a game-high 33 points in the victory.

Durant joined Marc Stein on ESPN Radio after the game as Shaun Livingston spoke with Tim Roye and Jim Barnett on the Warriors Radio Network.

Kerr and Curry highlighted the talk in the NBA Finals interview room before the Warriors would soon depart for Cleveland to get set for Game 3.