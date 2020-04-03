Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have impacted our everyday lives throughout Dub Nation. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, the Warriors want to share some feel-good content in the midst of these uncertain times.

Warriors Sound Podcast: 2015 NBA Finals Game 4 Flashback

By Laurence Scott
Posted: Apr 03, 2020

June 11, 2015 in Cleveland was a turning point in the Warriors' 2015 NBA Finals series with the Cavaliers and it all began with a great start. Down 2-1 entering Game 4, the decision to give eventual Finals MVP Andre Iguodala his first start of the season would prove to be key to the game and a major storyline in the series.

That Thursday night in Ohio, Iguodala and Stephen Curry each scored 22 points on the way to a 103-82 win that tied the series at two-all with Game 5 set for Oracle Arena that coming Sunday.

In this Warriors Sound Flashback, listen to a full game recap where Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala and Curry all talk about the win, plus hear Draymond Green discuss the series momentum-changing victory with Tim Roye and Tom Tolbert on the Warriors Radio Network postgame show.




