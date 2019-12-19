Warriors Give Back with ‘Shop N’ Learn’ at Lucky California

Several Warriors players spent their Monday afternoon in San Francisco at Shop N’ Learn presented by Lucky California, where Warriors forward Omari Spellman and guard Alec Burks, along with former player Adonal Foyle and coaches Bruce Fraser and Mike Brown, educated five families from 18 Reasons on budgeting while grocery shopping and making healthy choices.

The excitement began when all five Warriors each took a decorative shopping cart and toured the entire grocery market, teaching Bay Area families how to buy fruits and vegetables in season, compare unit prices, read food labels and search for whole grains when choosing what to cook and eat.

But what’s the fun if there wasn’t some sort of competition? Especially with the Warriors’ presence inside Lucky’s supermarket.

The answer to this question is yes, whoever purchased healthy delicious meals under $20 dollars … WINS.

So, was it Omari? Bruce? Mike? Alec? Adonal?

You can hear carts flying in-between aisles and tour leaders from 18 Reasons spilling out knowledge on what to look for in healthy foods.

“My family wins every time. These guys may be quick on the floor, but I am excellent at shopping for a cause,” Foyle said.

Foyle was certainly right. Not only was he excellent at working with families and shopping for a cause, but he was the only Warrior to guide his family to spending just $19 for 3-5 healthy food and drink items.

After all families checked out, each was gifted a Lucky gift card, kitchen supplies and an assortment of Warriors gear.

The third-straight year of Shop N’ Learn was a success, as it brought excitement, laughter and happiness from families who deserve special moments like this during the Warriors Season of Giving.

Thoughts from Spellman, Burks and Foyle:

Omari Spellman - “I am looking forward to teaching kids that you can eat healthy and it still tastes good. Hopefully we can find some options that the kids like and want to eat and have some fun while doing it. Not just this event, but in all events, giving back year-round is a great thing. This is just one of the many events we’ll put on for families.”

Alec Burks - “It is always a great feeling to help out and give back during the holidays.”

Adonal Foyle - “One of the greatest things about the Warriors organization is that as much as they’re amazing on the floor it is better to be great in the community. I think that is something that every player in the organization has adapted to.”