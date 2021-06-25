Global Warriors: Dubs Looking to Represent in Tokyo Olympics

While it may be the offseason for the Warriors, basketball will soon be in full swing once again as the world prepares for the summer Olympics in Tokyo. And some exciting news for Dub Nation: several Warriors players, and coaches, have a chance to represent their countries in the upcoming games.

The U.S. men’s national team has won three straight gold medals at the Olympics, and the quest for four straight is slated to include a few Golden State Warriors: Draymond Green, who with teammate Klay Thompson won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, was named to Team USA, while their Head Coach Steve Kerr will serve as assistant coach to Gregg Popovich on the team’s staff.

While the U.S. men’s squad has already qualified for the Olympics, other countries — some of which have Warriors players on their national teams — will look to qualify in one of four concurrent tournaments that begin later this month. Four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, held in Canada, Croatia, Serbia and Lithuania, will determine the final four spots of the 12-team Tokyo 2020 field. These qualifying tournaments are slated to run Jun. 29 through Jul. 4.

A number of Warriors may be making appearances in these tournaments with their respective home countries. Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Mulder are on the training camp roster for the Canadian national team and will be vying for spots on the final roster.

Nico Mannion is reportedly joining the Italian national team at the tournament in Serbia as well.

All of their potential games and matchups are below.

WARRIORS IN OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TOURNAMENTS Tuesday, Jun. 29 4:05 pm Canada vs. Greece (Victoria, Canada) Wednesday, Jun. 30 7:30 am Italy vs. Senegal (Belgrade, Serbia) 4:05 pm Canada vs. China (Victoria, Canada) Thursday, July 1 7:30 am Italy vs. Puerto Rico (Belgrade, Serbia) Saturday, July 3 TBD Serbia Qualifying Tournament Semi-Finals TBD Canada Qualifying Tournament Semi-Finals Sunday, July 4 11:30 am Serbia Qualifying Tournament Finals 4:05 pm Canada Qualifying Tournament Finals

Additional details and updates on the Qualifying Tournaments can be found on FIBA.basketball.

Following the qualifying tournaments, Olympic action then tips off on July 25 and runs through Aug. 7. And while several current Warriors will potentially play in the summer games, some of the team’s coach’s might be part of the action as well.

In addition to Coach Kerr serving on the U.S. Men’s Basketball national team, Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown will also be coaching in the Olympics, taking the helm as Head Coach of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team in Tokyo.

Be ready to enjoy a summer filled with basketball, Dub Nation! You could have plenty of rooting interests in Tokyo.